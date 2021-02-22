MPC minutes: Growth momentum needs to strengthen further, says Shaktikanta

Governor said at the February 3-5 monetary meeting that country's growth momentum needs to strengthen further.

"Growth, although uneven, is recovering and gathering momentum, and the outlook has improved significantly with the rollout of the vaccine programme in the country. The growth momentum, however, needs to strengthen further for a sustained revival of the economy and for a quick return of the level of output to the pre-Covid trajectory. The sharp correction in food inflation has improved the near-term headline inflation outlook, although core inflation pressures persist," said Das according to the MPC minutes released on Monday.

Consistent with the accommodative stance of the monetary policy, the Reserve Bank remains committed to ensure the availability of ample liquidity in the system to foster congenial financial conditions for the recovery to gain traction, said Das.

"Upside risks to the outlook for inflation persist. First, core inflation remains stubborn and will warrant close monitoring as it has the potential to render the recent fortuitous improvements in the macroeconomic outlook stillborn," said Michael Patra.

"Rising international commodity prices are being watched the world over with concern as heralding the return of inflation. For India, the relentless hardening of international crude prices is worrisome," he said

During the February 3-5 monetary policy meeting, the decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.