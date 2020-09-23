Nagaland to withdraw steep Covid-19 cess on petrol, diesel: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland announces further relaxations in Covid-related restrictions
Nagaland bans sale, consumption of dog meat; organisations hail decision
Nagaland reports more recoveries than fresh Covid cases as 124 recuperate
Covid-19 lockdown: Fuel demand likely to slip 40% in April, says report
Covid-19 crisis and the problem of plenty for India's fuel sector
-
The Nagaland government has
decided to withdraw the steep COVID-19 cess on petrol and diesel, state minister Neiba Kronu said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting at Choumukedima in Dimapur district, he said.
Considering the need to give a boost to economic activities and the woes of the people, the decision to rollback the cess was taken, Kronu, who is also the government spokesperson on COVID-19, said.
The Nagaland government imposed the COVID-19 cess of Rs 5 per litre on diesel and Rs 6 per litre on petrol and other motor spirits on April 28, amid a crunch in the state's finances in the wake of the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Opposition parties, tribal bodies, civil society groups and student bodies have been demanding a rollback of the cess. Besides, the Dimapur Naga Students' Union on September 19 had threatened to close down all the petrol pumps in the state if the cess was not withdrawn.
The official notification for the rollback would be published on Thursday and is likely to come into effect from Friday, Kronu, who is the Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs minister, said.
He said the Nagaland was given Rs 27.84 crore by the central government for fighting COVID-19, while the state spent Rs 115.80 crore from its own resources.
Total COVID-19 cess collected from April to July is Rs 10.32 crore, he said, adding that the August collections are yet to be deposited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU