Near-term risks persist for private investments, says RBI study

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's Covid relief: SFB loans to MFIs get priority sector status
-
While the economy is on a recovery path, private investments, which have been sluggish for years, will continue to see near-term risks in FY22, according to an RBI study.
Those in the pipeline can get a fillip from deferred work, increasing overall thrust to private investment, it added.
According to the RBI study the economy had been witnessing sluggish investment intentions even before Covid. This was reflected in the lower number of new announcements of projects as well as elongation of the life cycle of existing projects. The envisaged capex, based on the projects sanctioned by banks/FIs, indicates a decline from Rs 94,227 crore in FY21 to Rs 68,469 crore in FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU