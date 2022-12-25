JUST IN
Pharma exports likely to touch all-time high of $27 bn in FY23 riding on EU
Reduce customs duty on critical raw material for aluminium sector: Assocham
Interest rates for renewable power must be brought down: Assocham president
Smartphone market may remain under pressure due to global factors in 2023
Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely
Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023
India has become 5th largest economy in 2022: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Govt gives 'in-principle' approval to 21 greenfield airports across country
Railways aims to boost MSME markets through DFC infrastructure project
Road transport and highways sector has maximum delayed projects: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Pharma exports likely to touch all-time high of $27 bn in FY23 riding on EU
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nearly 80% reserved Railway tickets are sold online: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that about 80 per cent of railway reserved tickets are booked online

Topics
Indian Railways | Public Transport | Digital transaction

ANI  General News 

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that about 80 per cent of railway reserved tickets are booked online.

Vaishnaw said, "mobile application on various platforms is also available for booking reserved and unreserved tickets as well as provision of other railway services."

The digitalisation of railway services and databases is an ongoing process.

"The information technology applications of Indian railways cater to transportation services (passenger and freight), fixed infrastructure (project, operations and maintenance), rolling stock (manufacture, operations and maintenance) and resource management (finance, materials and human resources)," he further added.

Vaishnaw said that the digital initiatives and on-ground services are seamlessly integrated through well-documented instructions and manuals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 14:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.