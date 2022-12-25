Nearly 80% reserved Railway tickets are sold online: Ashwini Vaishnaw

-
Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that about 80 per cent of railway reserved tickets are booked online.
Vaishnaw said, "mobile application on various platforms is also available for booking reserved and unreserved tickets as well as provision of other railway services."
The digitalisation of railway services and databases is an ongoing process.
"The information technology applications of Indian railways cater to transportation services (passenger and freight), fixed infrastructure (project, operations and maintenance), rolling stock (manufacture, operations and maintenance) and resource management (finance, materials and human resources)," he further added.
Vaishnaw said that the digital initiatives and on-ground services are seamlessly integrated through well-documented instructions and manuals.
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 14:55 IST
