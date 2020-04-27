Lockdown controlled Covid-19, time to give economy importance: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against

The prime minister interacted with chief ministers as in a video conference and highlighted the importance for states to enforce prescribed guidelines strictly in the hotspots, the government said in a statement.

The prime minister also underlined that the has "yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months."



"Prime Minister said that the country has seen two Lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of will remain visible in the coming months," the statement added.

Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide imposed in the wake of novel pandemic, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

Modi also said that masks and face covers will become part of the lives of people in the days ahead, adding everyone's aim must be to ensure rapid response under the current circumstances.

Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and top officials from the PMO and the Union The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), E K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya) Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh).

This is Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation. Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was further extended till May 3. Besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the prime ministers and chief ministers also focussed on a "graded" exit from the