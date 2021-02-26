Need to increase credit flow to businesses as economy grows: Modi

-
ALSO READ
India's fuel demand at 11-month high in December amid economic recovery
China's manufacturing recovery rate softens in December: Surveys
World is surprised at Indian economy's 'V-shaped recovery': Shah
IBC redefines debtor-creditor relationship, says Economic Survey
India witnessing 'V-shaped' economic recovery since June: FinMin Report
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on increasing credit flow to businesses to meet the needs of a fast reflating economy and said financial products will have to be tailor-made for fintech and startups.
He said that although the government's endeavour is to promote the private sector, public sector presence in banking and insurance is also required.
"As our economy is growing, and growing fast, credit flow has also become equally important. You have to see how credit reaches new sectors, new entrepreneurs. Now you will have to focus on creation of new and better financial products for Startups and Fintech," Modi said, addressing a webinar on Budget proposals relating to the financial sector.
Modi further said "the government is taking steps to make the financial services sector vibrant, proactive and strong".
He added that the government would stand by all business decisions taken with the right intent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU