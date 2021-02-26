India's economy probably resumed growing last quarter post-2020 recession

-
ALSO READ
Economy to reach pre-Covid-19-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog
Indian economy to contract but will do better than earlier forecast: Fitch
Covid-19 impact: 6 months on, migrants caught between hope and despair
Budget 2021 to set course for economic pick up after coronavirus impact
As demand picks steam in Sep, Indian economy's animal spirits soar
-
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's economy probably returned to growth in its fiscal third quarter after a recession earlier in 2020, economists said, and the recovery is expected to gather pace as consumer demand and investments shake off the effects of the pandemic.
The median forecast from a survey of 58 economists this week predicted gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew 0.5% year-on-year in the December quarter, after shrinking 23.9% and 7.5% in the April-June and July-September periods, respectively.
The forecasts ranged from a contraction of 4.7% to growth of 2.6%. India is set to announce GDP data for the December period on Friday at 1200 GMT.
Economists have raised their forecasts for the current and next fiscal year, expecting a pick-up in government spending, consumer demand and resumption of most of economic activities were helping the economic recovery.
"Improving consumption, government reforms to boost domestic manufacturing and low interest rates will propel corporate India's post pandemic recovery," Moody's said in a statement on Thursday.
Moody's revised its forecast to a 7% contraction for the current fiscal year, ending in March, from an earlier estimate of a 10% contraction. It predicted 13.7% growth for next fiscal year, helped by resumption of economic activities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government earlier this month rolled out plans to fund a huge vaccination drive, while outlining a slew of tax incentives to boost manufacturing.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has slashed its repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the shock from the pandemic, has projected growth of 10.5% for the fiscal year starting April.
"We will continue to support the recovery process through the provision of ample liquidity in the system," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told industrialists at an event on Thursday.
However, some analysts warn that a recent rise in crude oil prices and a surge of COVID-19 cases in parts of the country may pose risks to the nascent recovery. Moreover, some sectors, such as retail, airlines, hotels and hospitality, are still reeling from the impact of pandemic.
"Growth remains on an uptrend, although the recent rise in pandemic cases is a risk to monitor," Sonal Varma, chief economist at Nomura, said in a note on Thursday.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Euan Rocha, Larry King)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU