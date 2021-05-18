New highways to have advanced traffic mgt system: NHAI member

-
ALSO READ
Interchange of Rs 15 makes ATM channel unviable: NCR India's Navroze Dastur
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Cash logistics business is on the cusp of change as digital payments soar
No entry to Delhi's Connaught Place for motorists on New Year's Eve
IL&FS receives Rs 693 cr settlement claim for two road projects from NHAI
-
To improve road safety, all new national highways will have an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), a member of National Highway Authority of India said on Tuesday.
Addressing a virtual event organised by International Road Federation (IRF), NHAI Member, Projects, R K Pandey said corrective measures have been taken to remove black spots on national highways.
"To improve road safety in the country and to reduce fatal road accidents on national highways, all the new roads being developed under National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will have Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)," he said.
The ATMS will include immediate location identification of areas where traffic bottlenecks occur due to accidents or other reasons and provision of information to motorists on that stretch immediately.
"Currently 4,500 black spots have been identified on the national highways and 2,500 have been rectified," he said.
Pandey said that road safety audits are being taken at various stages of construction including at end of the project.
"For the existing roads measures have been taken to remove the black spots," he added.
According to International Road Federation (IRF), India accounts for more than 10 per cent of global fatal road accidents, the highest in the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU