Use of nano urea, DAP game-changers? Manufacturers in wait-and-watch mode
Business Standard

System-driven mechanism to help you choose 'beneficial' tax regime: Experts

"While filing ITR, the system will automatically generate the total money taxpayers will save on both schemes, helping them choose the one most beneficial to them," said a senior government official

Income tax | tax returns | Budget 2023

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The income-tax (I-T) department is working on a system-driven mechanism that will generate the calculation of both the old and the new tax scheme based on income and investment of taxpayers, helping them make an informed choice.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 20:21 IST

