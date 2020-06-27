'NIL' return filers can file sales statement GSTR-1 via SMS from July 1

taxpayers filing 'NIL' returns will be able to file final monthly/quarterly sales statement through SMS from July 1st week.

In a statement, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the move would improve ease of compliance for over 12 lakh registered taxpayers.

At present, these taxpayers have to log into their account on the common portal and then file their statement of outward supplies in Form every month or each quarter.

Taxpayers willing to file have to send SMS to 14409 to initiate the SMS facility.

"The status confirmation of the filed statement or return application can be tracked by them on the Portal by logging in to their GSTIN account and navigating to Services>Returns>Track Return Status," the said.

The had earlier this month allowed the filing of 'NIL' GSTR-3B (summary sales return) through SMS. With this, businesses with nil or no entry in all the tables in form, GSTR-3B can file the return through SMS using the registered mobile number and the said return will be verified by one-time password (OTP) facility.