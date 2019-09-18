Non-residents' investments in India's mutual funds near Rs 1 trillion

Non-residents’ (NRIs’) investments in Indian mutual funds are up by nearly a tenth, and is now approaching Rs 1 trillion. The value of such holdings is now over Rs 93,000 crore at the end of March quarter, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s ‘Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Fund Companies, 2018-19’ released on Tuesday.

It was Rs 86,000 crore a year ago. “Foreign liabilities of MF companies ($13.5 billion) in the form of non-residents’ investments in the units substantially exceeded their foreign assets in the form of overseas equity investments (US $ 0.7 billion) in March 2019 with both foreign liabilities and foreign assets recording increases during 2018-19,” according to the central bank’s data.

.