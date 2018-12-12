JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

ADB retains India's growth forecast for FY19 at 7.3% despite downside risks
Business Standard

Retail inflation hits one-and-half year low of 2.33% in November

Consumer food price index at -2.61% Vs -0.86% (MoM)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IIP, Industry, manufacturing

Retail inflation cooled to an about one-and-half year low of 2.33 per cent in November, official data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation in October was revised upwards to 3.38 per cent from 3.31 earlier, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Retail inflation stood at 4.88 per cent in November 2017.

The rate of price rise has been on a decline for the past four months.

The previous low than the latest print of 2.33 per cent was back in June 2017, when retail inflation stood at 1.46 per cent.
First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements