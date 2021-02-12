Odisha CM transfers Rs 1,272 cr to bank accounts of 5.3 mn farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen



Patnaik on Friday transferred Rs 1,272 crore to the bank accounts of more than 53 lakh in the state, under his governments Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The chief minister, after talking to several and enquiring about their activities over a video conference, said various schemes have been floated by his government to strengthen the infrastructure necessary for selling agricultural produce.

The KALIA scheme, launched in 2019 to support small, marginal and landless farmers, has earned accolades from various quarters across the nation, the CM said.

The programme covers about 92 per cent of the state's cultivators and almost all landless

"I want to see that Odisha farmers leading a prosperous life," Patnaik said, adding that his government has, on several occasions, requested the Centre to double the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of food grains.

