Odisha's GO-SWIFT portal for investment receives 1000 proposals

In less than two years of its launch, Government of Odisha Single Window Investment Facilitation & Tracking, abbreviated GO-SWIFT, has received 1000 investment proposals.

The one-stop investment portal received the 1000th proposal from Mumbai-based chemical manufacturer. The unnamed company has pledged to invest Rs 162 crore to install a manufacturing unit to produce chemicals that can be used in water treatment. The planned facility will have an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic metres. The project has the potential to generate employment for 125 people, direct and indirect.

Dibya Shankar Mishra, Odisha's minister for industries, MSME and energy said, “Odisha’s single window system was designed and launched in November 2017 by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, to provide a one-stop-shop for all industries throughout their investment life cycle. In a span of less than two years, the portal has received its 1000th application, which is a testament to its tremendous success for facilitating industrial projects Odisha. We will definitely continue to raise the bar for ease of doing business and are focused on speedy implementation of projects on the ground”.

The GO-SWIFT portal has received the projects of leading investors like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Haldia Petrochemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion, ITC Foods, Vedanta and JSW Cement which were later vetted and approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority.

GO-SWIFT provides all information and clearances that investors need in a time-bound, hassle-free, paperless and transparent manner. Entirely online, the launch of GO-SWIFT has improved the efficiency of the approval process for both new and existing industries across 32 services from 15 state departments.

A first-of-its-kind portal in the country, GO-SWIFT provides information on business reforms and policy initiatives. The investor dashboard on the portal allows users to track the real-time status of their application and get alerts via SMS and email. GO-SWIFT also has a department dashboard for senior government officials to use and track the industrial units in the state.