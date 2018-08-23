Odisha's Rs 127-bn supplementary budget to fund health, food schemes

-
The Odisha government has approved a supplementary budget for 2018-19 amounting to about Rs 127 billion. The budget would be presented during the upcoming Budget Session of the state assembly on September 4.
The supplementary budget will have provisions for new schemes, especially the much vaunted Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and the Odisha Food Security Scheme. The Budget will also provide for existing state-sponsored schemes, central sector schemes and centrally sponsored schemes, said finance minister Shashi Bhusan Behera.
For FY19, the state government had pegged its Budget outgo at Rs 1.2 trillion, including a separate agriculture budget with an outlay of Rs 167.65 billion.
