Oil ministry wants more funds to get Ujjwala scheme back on track

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has approached the finance ministry for more funds to bring its flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme back on track. The scheme, providing free cooking gas connection to the poor, had accomplished its target of 80 million connections in September this year, six months ahead of the planned deadline of March 2020.

Since then, the scheme has been on a standstill because of a lack of funds as the government allocation of Rs 8,000 crore was exhausted. “The funding from the government has stopped. However, oil marketing ...