One-fifth of British companies say they find doing business in India tough

Over a fifth of British companies feel conditions surrounding with India have not improved, a survey by the UK India Business Council has said.

A majority 56 percent of those surveyed by the body, however, disagreed and feel it is easier to do business with India, an official statement said.

Number of those who blame corruption as a barrier to business has reduced to 17.5 percent in 2019, down from 50 percent in 2014, it said.

The survey findings said 'legal and regulatory impediments' are the biggest barrier to do business with India, with 59 per cent of them flagging it.