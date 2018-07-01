One year of GST: After teething troubles, GSTN has stabilised, says Pandey

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman of GSTN, tells Dilasha Seth, Kiran Rathi and Indivjal Dhasmana how the IT backbone has transformed itself over the last one year. Edited excerpts: The GSTN portal crashed a couple of times because of which the deadline for filing returns had to be extended. The system also crashed in February when the e-way bill was to be introduced.

What is the situation now? We should see what was the situation before (the introduction of) GST. We have 35 states and Union Territories. Each state had its own VAT system, distinct return forms and two central tax ...