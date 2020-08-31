Oppn-ruled states dismiss Centre's 2 options on GST compensation shortfall

Rejecting both options proposed by the Centre to make up for the goods and services tax (GST) compensation shortfall, Opposition-ruled states, including West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, will meet on Monday over a videoconference to thrash out the future course of action. Operationalising the Centre-states dispute resolution mechanism may be discussed as part of the future strategy.

This comes a day after the finance ministry officially communicated the finer details of the two borrowing options to states to make up for the compensation shortfall. The first option is ...