Outlook for global credit conditions in 2022 is negative: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
Moody's affirms Indiabulls HFC's B3 rating; upgrades outlook to 'stable'
Moody's downgrades cash-strapped Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative
Most rated Indian firms have protections against weaker rupee: Moody's
Moody's revises outlook on Vedanta to negative; affirms B2 rating
Moody's maintains 'stable' outlook for Indian banks on recovering economy
-
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said the outlook for global credit conditions this year has turned more negative amid slower global growth, rising borrowing costs, surging prices for energy and commodities, supply-chain disruption and increased financial market volatility.
"The surge in energy and food costs spurred by the invasion of Ukraine is weakening the purchasing power of households, raising input costs for companies and dampening investor sentiment," said Elena H Duggar, Managing Director-Credit Strategy at Moody's.
"Among sovereign debt issuers, debt sustainability will be especially challenging for many frontier market sovereigns as their borrowing costs climb while their economies still have not fully recovered from the pandemic crisis," Duggar added.
Still, credit fundamentals remain generally healthy for higher-rated debt issuers, as credit metrics recovered in 2021 and as liquidity remains strong overall.
However, for speculative grade issuers with low free cash flow and a high portion of floating-rate debt, debt affordability, liquidity and refinancing risks are rising.
As central banks start to raise interest rates in response to high inflation, financial market conditions are tightening across continents, Moody's said.
Currently, financial conditions across the US, the UK, euro area and emerging markets were less favorable than historical averages. Financial conditions will continue to tighten as interest rates climb, the credit rating agency said.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU