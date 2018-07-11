Parliamentary panel summons CEA Subramanian, ED, CBI over mounting NPAs

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday summoned outgoing chief economic adviser Subramanian, the and the to brief it on the issue of mounting NPAs.

The parliament's committee on estimates, headed by veteran leader Murali Manohar Joshi, was briefed on Tuesday by senior ministry officials including Hansmukh Adhia and deputy governors of the RBI.

Members of the panel posed a number of questions over the rising Non-performing assets and crisis in the sector, sources said.

During the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, the members demanded various documents including minutes of the board meetings of the public sector banks, in which high-ticket value loans were approved.

Subramanian is scheduled to brief the panel on July 11 over the issue, they added, while the date of briefing by (ED) Director Karnail Singh and Director Alok Verma is yet to be decided.

The and the ED are called as they are investigating various cases of NPAs and complaints against senior bank officials related to sanctioning of loans.

The sector is grappling with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), which touched Rs 8.99 trillion or 10.11 per cent of total advances at December-end 2017.

Of the gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 trillion.

The rising number of frauds has become a serious cause for concern.