Payments Corporation comes out with SOP to monitor volume cap for TPAPs

The (NPCI), the umbrella entity for digital payments in India, has come out with guidelines on capping the volume of transactions that third party application providers (TPAPs) can process on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at 30 per cent so that players in this space do not monopolise the market, which is the case right now.

Last year in November, the NPCI had come out with a circular where it said that Payment Service Provider (PSP) and each TPAP should ensure that the total volume of the transactions initiated through the TPAP shall not exceed 30 per cent of the overall volume of transactions processed in UPI, during the preceding three months (on a rolling basis); and the volume cap is effective from January, 2021 for new players, while existing TPAPs which exceed the volume cap will have a period of two years to comply with the provisions.

The NPCI will monitor the volume cap of the TPAPs and sound an alert once it reaches the fixed thresholds. So, when the market share of the TPAP reaches 25-27 per cent, NPCI will reach out to the TPAPs and the PSP banks through an email, which they have to acknowledge.

On exceeding the 27 per cent market share, a second alert will be sounded by the NPCI to the apps and the banks by way of email or letter. This time both the players have to provide evidence of actions in compliance with the volume cap.

Consequently, on breaching the 30 per cent volume cap, the TPAP and the PSP bank has to stop onboarding of new customers and provide an undertaking with regards to compliance of the volume cap. However, NPCI may offer an exemption to ensure the smooth implementation of user onboarding restrictions from customer perspective.

“The alerts are passed to the TPAPs and PSP Bank(s) to ensure that it takes remedial steps (for eg: moderating the new on-boarding, promotional activities, cash back offers etc.),” NPCI said.

The existing UPI apps which have breached the 30 per cent volume cap will have two years to comply with the standard operating procedure issued by the NPCI in a phased manner, but NPCI will review it on a half-yearly basis starting January 2022.

It is to be noted that the volume cap for TPAPs is effective from January this year. Also, the NPCI has started reporting UPI app’s value and volume on the NPCI website, which shall be further improved in accordance with the SOP in the due course.

“The suggested measures in this SOP, shall also encourage the new players to increase their volumes in UPI, so as to even out the distribution of market share among all participants," NPCI said.

In case NPCI decides to give exemptions to the TPAPs, it will be only for a period of six months, and even within that period if NPCI finds out that the market share of TPAP has breached the volume cap they may be asked to immediately moderate the on-boarding of new customers along with a plan to remedy the non-compliance. Also, during the exemption, the TPAP can adopt new customer acquisition methods in a moderate manner, if permitted. But, if the customer acquisition process continues without moderation, NPCI shall issue a notice to stop the process.

“The provision of exemption will ensure that existing users are not put to inconvenience and new customer on-boarding is also not fully shut as mentioned in this SOP”, NPCI said.

If the NPCI is of the view that the market share of the TPAP is falling due to moderation in the customer acquisition process, and it might take the TPAP longer to comply with the volume cap, it may offer additional time at its own discretion.

If the breach is not remedied during the exemption, the NPCI reserves the right to levy a penalty or block the new user on-boarding for the concerning TPAP, from its central UPI system.

In February, PhonePe, which is backed by Walmart, processed 975.53 million transactions amounting to Rs 1.89 trillion. In January, it had processed 968.72 million transactions worth Rs 1.91 trillion. Google Pay, on the other hand, has seen a fall in transaction volume since November last year. From 960 million transactions in November, Google Pay’s transaction volume came down to 827.86 million in February worth Rs 1.74 trillion. Together, these two players controlled a little over 78 per cent of the UPI market in terms of volume of transactions and 85 per cent in terms of the value of transactions in February. UPI, the flagship payments platform of NPCI, recorded 2.29 billion transactions worth Rs 4.25 trillion in February.