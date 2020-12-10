JUST IN
India Ratings takes 3 finance firms off rating watch negative list
PDS reforms done, 9 states get govt nod to raise Rs 23.5K cr from markets

These states include Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The ministry said it hopes more states will do so by the deadline — the end of this calendar year

The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has allowed nine states to borrow Rs 23,523 crore (combined) from the markets after they implemented the One Nation, One Ration Card system.
These states include Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. The ministry said it hopes more states will do so by the deadline — the end of this calendar year.
First Published: Thu, December 10 2020. 00:36 IST

