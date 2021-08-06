Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices remain unchanged in major cities on Thursday, according to Good Returns website.



In New Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 107.83. also remain unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs 97.45, unchanged from yesterday's prices, according to the website.

Fuel rates are highest in cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In Rewa, petrol gained 29 paise to sell at Rs 113.01 per litre. In Bhopal, the prices rose 26 paise compared to yesterday to stand at Rs 110.46.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.58 per litre

Here are the in your city today





City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39 Gurgaon Rs 99.46 Rs 90.47 Noida Rs 99.00 Rs 90.32 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.66 Rs 97.95 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.35 Rs 98.68 Lucknow Rs 98.92 Rs 90.26 Patna Rs 104.59 Rs 95.83 Trivandrum Rs 103.55 Rs 96.21

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates.

Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.





In the global market, oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday on increasing Middle East tensions, but gains were capped as fresh restrictions to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases threatened the global energy demand recovery.



Brent crude oil futures rose 91 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel, after earlier dipping below $70 for the first time since July 21. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 94 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $69.09 a barrel.