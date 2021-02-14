Petrol price with additives tops Rs 100 in Maharashtra's Parbhani district

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Minister reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity
Sharad Pawar to meet Nashik onion cultivators over suspended auctions
Maharashtra: Kalyan, Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra: Thane reports 608 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad rise to 20,439; seven dead
-
The rate of petrol with additives has crossed the Rs 100 mark for a litre in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Sunday morning, an office bearer of a petrol dealers' association said.
After a 28 paise rise on Sunday morning, the per-litre rate of petrol with additives for retail sale crossed Rs 100.
Parbhani District Petrol Dealers' Association President Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI, "The rates of petrol with additives in Parbhani has reached to 100.16 rupees for one litre. The cost of unleaded petrol is 97.38 here."
The cost of petrol in Parbhani is one of the costliest in Maharashtra. The cost is higher due to longer distance of transportation.
Fuel in Parbhani comes from Manmad in the Nashik district, which is at a distance of 340 km.
"We need Rs 3,000 extra for every tanker if prices go up by 10 paise. Hence, the investment in buying fuel has also gone up," Bhedsurkar said.
The transportation cost for fuel stands at nearly 21 paise a litre now, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU