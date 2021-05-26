JUST IN
Economic impact of Covid-19 is huge, world won't be the same: PM Modi
PFRDA AUM crosses Rs 6 trillion-mark, last trillion coming in seven months

NPS subscriber numbers have swelled over the years with 7.41 mn govt employees and 2.84 mn joining from non-govt

Chirag Madia  |  Mumbai 

The total subscriber base of PFRDA has increased to 42.8 million

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) announced that assets under management (AUM) under National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed the Rs 6-trillion mark. The AUM growth of last Rs 1 trillion has been achieved in just seven months.
PFRDA has witnessed growth in NPS subscribers over the years with 7.41 million government employees in the scheme and 2.84 million individuals joining from the non-government sector. The total subscriber base of PFRDA has increased to 42.8 million.

First Published: Wed, May 26 2021. 19:27 IST

