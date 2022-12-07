PM congratulates UN for launch of International Year Of Millets 2023

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for the launch of the International Year of Millets 2023.
During his message in the opening ceremony of International Year of Millets at FAO Headquarters in Rome, Modi said: "Once-in-a-century pandemic followed by a conflict situation has shown that food security is still a concern for the planet."
He added that the "need of the hour is to make millets a food choice for the future".
"Millets are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate. They are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity. Raising awareness to create 'Millet Mindfulness' is an important part of this movement," he added.
Stressing on the need for diversity on the land and at the dining table, the Prime Minister informed that "our health is impacted if agriculture becomes monoculture" and pointed out that millets are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity.
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 00:03 IST
