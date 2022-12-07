JUST IN
PM congratulates UN for launch of International Year Of Millets 2023
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food, says WTO
India emerging as key investment destination amid China's zero-Covid policy
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Projects worth Rs 40,000 cr to be launched in Assam in next 2 months
30% edible oil consumption in a year from GM sources, say experts
Transactions in CBDC pilots gather pace, all minor glitches fixed swiftly
Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown
Niti Aayog objects to certain provisions in proposed DESH bill: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food, says WTO
Business Standard

PM congratulates UN for launch of International Year Of Millets 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for the launch of the International Year of Millets 2023

Topics
indian prime ministers | United Nations | millets

IANS  |  New Delhi 

millets
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for the launch of the International Year of Millets 2023.

During his message in the opening ceremony of International Year of Millets at FAO Headquarters in Rome, Modi said: "Once-in-a-century pandemic followed by a conflict situation has shown that food security is still a concern for the planet."

He added that the "need of the hour is to make millets a food choice for the future".

"Millets are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate. They are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity. Raising awareness to create 'Millet Mindfulness' is an important part of this movement," he added.

Stressing on the need for diversity on the land and at the dining table, the Prime Minister informed that "our health is impacted if agriculture becomes monoculture" and pointed out that millets are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity.

--IANS

ans/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on indian prime ministers

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 00:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.