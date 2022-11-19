PM Modi dedicates 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal to nation

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district to the nation.
The Kameng hydro power project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 km in West Kameng district.
It is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 12:23 IST
