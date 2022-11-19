PM Modi dedicates 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal to nation

Prime Minister on Saturday dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district to the nation.

The Kameng hydro power project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 km in West Kameng district.

It is expected to make a power surplus state and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)