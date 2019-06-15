PM Modi pitches for structural reforms in agriculture to boost investment

With the farm sector facing headwinds, Prime Minister on Saturday stressed upon the need for structural reforms in agriculture which would boost private investment, strengthen logistics and provide ample market support to farmers.

Delivering the opening address during the fifth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, PM Modi said that the food processing sector should grow at a faster pace to benefit the farmers. He also called for effective steps to tackle the drought situation facing the country with the spirit of 'per drop more crop.'

On flagship schemes like PM-KISAN, the prime minister asserted that it should reach intended beneficiaries well within time.

PM Modi said that the aim of his new government is to provide piped water to every rural home by 2024 for which special attention had to be given to water conservation and management. He said the country is now moving towards a governance system which was characterised by 'Performance, Transparency and Delivery'.

On the naxalite menace, the prime minister said the battle against naxal violence is now in its decisive phase and violence would be dealt with firmly even as development proceeded in a fast-paced and balanced manner.





PM chairs the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi | PTI

PM Modi said the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 is "challenging, but achievable" with the concerted efforts of the states. The meeting is being attended by all chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), and senior union ministers.

PM Modi, according to an official release, stressed that has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

Recalling the recent general elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the prime minister said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of India. He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence.

The goal to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but can surely be achieved and stressed that the states should recognise their core competence and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

The prime minister also added that the newly-created will help provide an integrated approach to water and states can also integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management.