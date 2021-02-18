PM Modi to chair 6th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday

Prime Minister will chair the sixth meeting of the governing council of on February 20 at 10:30 am. through video conferencing.

"The agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition," a government release said on Thursday.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory (UT).

Apart from that, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the governing council, union ministers, vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of government of India.

The governing council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislatures and Lt Governors of other UTs.