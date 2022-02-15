PM Modi to inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

-
ALSO READ
High cost, challenges: Why offshore wind energy potential remains untapped
Wind sector stares at cost surge amid supply glut: Industry experts
Inox Wind Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 90 crore
India adds 6,530 MW solar, wind capacities during July 2020-June 2021: Rpt
Inox Wind loss narrowed to Rs 57.52 crore in July-September quarter
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) latest edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) that will deliberate on the planetary resilience in wake of the multitude of extreme weather events across the globe in the recent years.
Curated on the theme 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', the experts at the Summit will confer on a range of pressing issues from climate change, sustainable production and energy transitions to global commons and resource security, among others.
Apart from Modi's inaugural address, the keynote addresses will be delivered by President of the Republic of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali and Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed. India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will make the opening address.
The Summit would also see participation of Ministers for Environment from about a dozen countries, representatives from the United Nations, heads of inter-governmental organizations, and delegates from 126 countries, a statement from TERI said.
"It is our conscious effort at creating a platform where stakeholders from across the world sit together to deliberate on solutions that are based on sustainability and green growth. TERI is a pioneer in these areas and WSDS 2022 will play a crucial part in accentuating our role in providing technological, policy as well as knowledge solutions as India works towards realising the commitments made at COP26," Director General, TERI, Dr Vibha Dhawan said.
A high-profile ministerial session on sustainable consumption and production in developed countries will be attended by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the US, John Kerry as well as Ministers of Environment from France, Canada, Norway, Finland, France, Spain, and Germany. Other key speakers at the Summit that ends on February 18 include Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, and Egypt's Minister of Environment Dr Yasmine Fouad and Maldives' Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid.
--IANS
niv/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU