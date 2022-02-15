PM Modi to inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

Prime Minister on Wednesday will inaugurate The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) latest edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) that will deliberate on the planetary resilience in wake of the multitude of extreme weather events across the globe in the recent years.

Curated on the theme 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', the experts at the Summit will confer on a range of pressing issues from climate change, sustainable production and energy transitions to global commons and resource security, among others.

Apart from Modi's inaugural address, the keynote addresses will be delivered by President of the Republic of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali and Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed. India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will make the opening address.

The Summit would also see participation of Ministers for Environment from about a dozen countries, representatives from the United Nations, heads of inter-governmental organizations, and delegates from 126 countries, a statement from said.

"It is our conscious effort at creating a platform where stakeholders from across the world sit together to deliberate on solutions that are based on and green growth. is a pioneer in these areas and WSDS 2022 will play a crucial part in accentuating our role in providing technological, policy as well as knowledge solutions as India works towards realising the commitments made at COP26," Director General, TERI, Dr Vibha Dhawan said.

A high-profile ministerial session on sustainable consumption and production in developed countries will be attended by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the US, John Kerry as well as Ministers of Environment from France, Canada, Norway, Finland, France, Spain, and Germany. Other key speakers at the Summit that ends on February 18 include Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, and Egypt's Minister of Environment Dr Yasmine Fouad and Maldives' Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid.

