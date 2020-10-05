PM Narendra Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today

-
ALSO READ
Govt schemes no more based on votes, 'development for all' only basis: PM
India's self-reliance in defence sector to boost its global standing: Modi
Like other products, Indian media also needs to go global: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers
Oppn insults farmers by burning farm equipment: Modi on agri bill protests
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) summit scheduled to take place on Monday evening.
"Looking forward to address The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) Virtual Summit at 7 pm this evening. This summit brings together tech leaders from across the world to discuss aspects relating to AI," the Prime Minister tweeted.
The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit will be a Global Artificial Intelligence summit organised by the Government of India in partnership with industry and academia.
The summit will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility amongst other sectors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU