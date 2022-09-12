PM to launch national logistics policy on Sat for seamless flow of goods

Prime Minister is expected to launch the national logistics policy that aims to promote seamless movement of goods across the country, people aware of the matter told Business Standard.

The launch is expected on 17 September.

The policy is being brought in tandem with the Prime Minister's ambitious GatiShakti national master plan that was launched to build robust infrastructure, fill the missing gaps in logistics and draw more investments into the country. It is also expected to draw focus on broader policy issues of warehousing, and giving thrust to digitisation, they said.

The logistics policy has been in the works for the last few years. However, it never saw the light of the day due to lack of consensus among other departments.

Logistics cost in India is particularly high. It is estimated to be 13-14 per cent of the (GDP). The had in the past said that the proposed policy will look at reducing the cost to 8 per cent of the .

“A National Logistics Policy will be released soon. Inter alia; it will clarify the roles of the Union government, state governments and key regulators. It will create a single-window e-logistics market and focus on the generation of employment, skills and making MSMEs competitive,” had said in the 2020-21 budget speech.