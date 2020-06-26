JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

EPFO may slash interest rate over falling returns, slow cash flow: Reports
Business Standard

PM unveils job scheme to promote entrepreneurship, provide employment in UP

At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh

Topics
Coronavirus | Narendra Modi | jobs

Press Trust of India  |  ucknow 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' through video-conference in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' through video-conference in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

 


The scheme seeks to dovetail central and state government's programmes, while also creating partnerships with industry and other organisations as the Covid-19 pandemic affected workforce in general and migrant workers in particular.

The campaign is intensely focused towards providing employment and promoting local entrepreneurship.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 12:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU