Policy should be pro-innovation, light touch, says NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said the country's policies need to be pro-innovation, light touch and progressive, as also they should be benchmarked against the world's best.
Speaking at an event organised by Microsoft India, Kant pointed out India is creating three unicorns a month.
"My view is that your policy regime should be pro-innovation, light touch and progressive. You should benchmark against the world's best and even better than the world's best," he noted.
According to Kant, as India grows, there will be challenges on the cybersecurity front and the country needs to equip itself to tackle this.
The NITI Aayog CEO stressed that India needs to really work a lot on cybersecurity.
Referring to a large number of pending cases in Indian courts, he said the number of cases cannot be reduced without using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
