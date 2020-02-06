Poultry prices decline amid rumours of coronavirus spreading to birds

prices have declined by 10 per cent in the last two days due to a sudden plunge in demand throughout the country following rumours across social media groups about the spread of in birds.

With the current price decline, ex-farm broiler chicken is quoted at Rs 65 a kg in Pune and Rs 72 a kg in Delhi at present as against their prevailing prices of Rs 73 a kg and Rs 80 last week, respectively. Similarly, egg prices have declined to trade currently at Rs 3.75 per piece.

Since broke out in a few cities in China and a couple of cases were spotted in India as well, rumours spread that it was carried by birds. Normally, mammals are the possible source of this virus which spills over into humans. is believed to have originated from bats in China.

“ demand has fallen by 10-15 per cent suddenly in the last two days due to rumours about coronavirus spreading into birds. Rumours said coronavirus can spread through animals and chickens could be one of the possible carriers. Prices of broiler chicken have declined by 10 per cent across all categories,” said Balram Yadav, managing director, Godrej Agrovet.

He added that coronavirus is different from avian influenza (H5N1) and hence, there is not even the remotest possibility of its spread into birds.

Meanwhile, farmers have been struggling to survive due to a squeeze in profit margins between. The benchmark broiler chicken continues to trade below the estimated cost of its production of Rs 80 a kg for over a year now. Many farmers in the major producing states like Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have protested intermittently and sporadically, seeking government’s support in terms of minimum support prices and feed availability at a discounted price. However, there has been no favourable response yet.

While small farmers have shut their farming units and migrated to other means of livelihood, large corporates with deep pockets continue to incur losses in poultry farming.

“Poultry demand is currently very week due to lean season. Normally, the six weeks period between February 1 and March 15, see low demand of poultry products due to a slowdown in consumption during the school examination period. Rumours of coronavirus have impacted poultry demand. We expect poultry prices to decline further till demand returns, possibly by March-end,” said K G Anand, General Manager, Venkatashwara Hatcheries, the producer of Venky’s brand raw and ready-to-eat chicken products.

Meanwhile, feed prices have jumped significantly over the last one year. Both maize, bajra and oilmeal prices have gone up by upto 60 per cent since January 2019 making survival difficult in poultry farming.