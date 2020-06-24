Power sector hopes for reforms at state level as Centre curbs imports

The Centre may be moving at a fast pace to curb import of equipment, but the power industry is hoping that reforms will trickle down to the states as well. As growth of electricity infrastructure is expected to come from states, the industry wants them to follow a single bidding guideline and give preference to domestic manufacturers.

Given the federal structure in the power sector, most states float tenders different from the Centre and adopt separate selection criteria, mostly tilting towards low cost. The ministry of power on Tuesday announced several barriers for import of ...