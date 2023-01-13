JUST IN
Business leaders see ext of PLI scheme to other sectors: Deloitte
Sensex, Nifty bounce back after 3-day fall on easing inflation; IT shine
Uttar Pradesh prepares for Global Investors' Summit 2023 on a war footing
India to seek easing of EU steel quotas, tarrifs in trade talks
India's ethanol capacity to jump 25% to 12.5 bn litres by year-end: Govt
India sets targets for green hydrogen consumption by some industries
Indian industry leaders expect GDP to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Survey
India-China trade at $135.98 bn in 2022. Trade deficit crosses $100 bn mark
REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project
Rupee rises after benign U.S. inflation print, forward premiums jump
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Wheat sowing up 1.40% to 33.7 mn hectare so far in ongoing rabi season
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Puri asks automakers to start introducing green vehicles in market

Puri said India is a place where it's not just economies of scale but where "when we do something hundreds and thousands of people will follow"

Topics
Automakers | clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  Greater Noida 

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo
Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to move from the prototype stage and start introducing green vehicles in the market, saying the time has come for biofuels and other clean energy technologies.

In his address at a symposium here at the Auto Expo 2023, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said India has also advanced the 20 per cent ethanol blending target to 2024-25 from 2030 and as a pilot E20 will be available in many pumps soon, ahead of the earlier schedule of April this year.

The minister earlier inaugurated the 'Ethanol Pavilion' at the expo where passenger vehicle makers -- such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor along with two-wheeler majors TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha and Suzuki motorcycle -- are displaying their working prototype of flex-fuel vehicles. These vehicles can take a range of ethanol blends varying from 20-85 per cent.

"I want to congratulate you, and I'm delighted, because biofuels, and all the other clean energy, the time has come," he said.

Puri said India is a place where it's not just economies of scale but where "when we do something hundreds and thousands of people will follow".

"So, whether it's electric vehicles, whether it's hybrid models...I want to tell both the domestic manufacturers and (international) manufacturers, I think the time has come, please move from the stage of the prototypes and start introducing the models in the market," he noted.

The minister asserted that he is "100 per cent confident that they will succeed" not just as an economic proposition for the manufacturers but for the green journey that India is undertaking in transitioning to total green sustainable fuel.

On ethanol blending, he said E10 fuel is now available in most parts of the country and the government is taking steps to enhance the level of blending.

"Insofar as E20 is concerned, we will have the rollout very soon...We are now taking it to E20 three months before the schedule. It was earlier scheduled for April of 2023. We are doing it now several months in advance," Puri said, adding the fuel as a pilot would be available in many pumps.

At the symposium, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the US Grains Council and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers for the clean energy partnership, aimed at knowledge transfer on ethanol technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Automakers

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.