Business Standard

India to cater to 25% of global energy demand in next 20 yrs: Hardeep Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has said that 25 per cent of the global energy demand growth in the next two decades is going to emanate out of India.

Topics
Hardeep Singh Puri | energy demand

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hardeep Singh Puri addressing CeraWeek event.
Hardeep Singh Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has said that 25 per cent of the global energy demand growth in the next two decades is going to emanate out of India.

He noted that India's energy strategy is mindful of commitments to the global commons, to green transition and to ensure energy availability, affordability and security to all.

Puri made these remarks while addressing a roundtable on "Opportunities in the India-US Strategic Partnership" at Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

India, he said, had taken many steps towards low carbon development, including through emerging fuels like hydrogen and bio-fuels.

The minister emphasised that despite the current challenging energy environment, India's commitment to energy transitions and its climate mitigation goals, is not going to diminish.

The roundtable brought together over 60 participants from 35 companies, including senior leadership of energy majors like Exxonmobil, Chevron, Chieniere, Lanzatech, Honeywell, BakerHughes, Emerson, Tellurian to name a few.

Indian energy PSUs also attended the event.

Puri stated that India was undertaking major reforms to rationalise and incentivise exploration and production by reducing the no-go areas by 99 per cent, opening up approximately one million sq kms, and making good quality geological data available through the National Depository Registry.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 14:47 IST

