Pvt players will benefit: Workers federation leader slams electricity bill

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 tabled in Parliament in August will benefit private players and hurt common citizens, a senior functionary of an employees' outfit said on Saturday.

Mohan Sharma, national general secretary of All India Federation of Electricity Employees, said the Bill will stop subsidy to famers and common consumers.

"While private companies will supply electricity to commercial consumers, the government distribution companies will suffer losses by providing subsidised electricity to farmers and common consumers. As a result, state-run firms will become loss-making companies," he claimed.

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, was referred for scrutiny to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the same day.

A few days ago, Union Minister RK Singh had told PTI "we hope we will be able to bring the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the Winter Session of Parliament".

