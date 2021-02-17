Q3 GDP projection: It's moderate growth or mild fall, say economists

After the economy contracted in two consecutive quarters of this fiscal year, all eyes are on the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the third quarter of the year. Economists are divided whether recession has spilled over to the third quarter or if the economy would yield growth. Their projections range from a GDP decline of 1 per cent to a growth rate of 0.7 per cent during October-December.

The GDP numbers for the third quarter are expected to be released next week. ICRA, which came up with a report on the numbers on Friday, has estimated growth at 0.7 per cent. The economy ...