R&D jobs in India increase by 42% in 3 years; searches up too: Indeed

Roles in Indian (R&D) increased 42 per cent in the last three years, according to the latest data from job website Indeed.

Job postings in R&D also grew by over 40 per cent between May 2020 and 2021, said Indeed. Among job seekers, searches for roles in R&D increased 21 per cent in the last three years.

Bengaluru (formerly known as Banagalore) leads in the number of jobs for R&D jobs. Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai come next to make up the top five cities for such jobs. The five cities account for nearly 75 per cent of the total R&D . Top roles posted as a part of R&D jobs include R&D engineer (7.6 per cent), software engineer (4.5 per cent), software architect (1.4 per cent) and full stack developer (1.3 per cent).

"One of the interesting trends we are seeing as a result of the pandemic’s digital push is the rise of such jobs being made available in tier 2 and 3 cities as well. Smaller cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kochi, Indore, Jaipur, Surat and others contribute over 6.5% of total R&D jobs. indicating that companies will likely continue to focus on metro cities of tomorrow," said Sashi Kumar, Indeed India's head of sales.

According to Indeed, product innovation in India has grown exponentially in the last decade.

Indeed, citing data from IT services industry lobby group Nasscom, said India is home to global capability centers (GCCs) of over 1,300 MNCs, around 45 per cent of global GCCs. "These directly employ more than 1.3 million people and generate over $33.8 billion in revenue. This growth is also underpinned by the Make In India initiative which is designed to foster innovation, enhance skill development, and build best-in-class talent in the country," said Indeed.

"We are seeing a positive growth of product and engineering roles in India which will grow exponentially in the coming years," Kumar said.