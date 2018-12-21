Railway Board at loggerheads with its personnel cadre over top post

The and the railways' personnel cadre are on a collision course with officers demanding that the post of Member (Staff) in the apex body be kept exclusively for them, instead of opening it for officers from across cadres of the national transporter.

Recently, the had approved the recommendations of the (CRC) for encadrement (keeping the post exclusively for a specific cadre) of the post of Member (Staff) in the

The had taken a different view on the matter stating it would set a wrong precedent and lead to different cadres -- like telecom and signalling, stores among others that are not encadred -- demanding a member of their own on the board.

The railways' group A services includes multiple cadres including: traffic, accounts, personnel in the civil services cadre; mechanical, electrical, civil, signalling, stores in the engineering services cadre; and the RPF (Railway Protection Force), which is also a civil service cadre.

In the railway board, except for the and Member (Staff), all posts are en-cadred.

"It is unfair on (Indian Railway Personnel Service) officers that a post is not en-cadred for us in the board. So, whichever cadre gets the post of Member (Staff), their position is strengthened in the board. We are demanding our right," a senior said.

Another said the officers of cadre are experienced in handling matters relating to establishment, cadre management, industrial relations and labour laws and thus, they possess varied experience in managing cadre of all employees in all the departments.

So, the railway board should have a representation from the cadre, the argued.

The contention has led to a hashtag #injusticeirps with officers tagging as well as in their posts.

A delegation led by Anand Mathur, the of the (IRPOA), also met Union (Independent Charge) Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr for intervention in the matter.

"Every post except Member (Staff) is encadred because they are technical posts. Member (Staff) can be anyone from any cadre as it's basically Anyway, the executive deal with their personnel themselves. So, it's not something that requires specific expertise," a said.

The is a cadre of civil servants of the government of The officers of this service are responsible for managing the human resources of the Indian which has a work force of about 13 lakh.