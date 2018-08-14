JUST IN
RPF arrests nearly 1,400 male passengers for travelling in ladies coaches

Railway property worth Rs 25,52,101 was recovered with the arrest of 484 people under Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nearly 1400 male passengers were arrested by the Railway Police Force (RPF) this year for travelling in ladies compartments across Northern Railway, a statement from the national transporter said on Tuesday.

The RPF presently escorts 220 trains in the Northern Railway section. This year so far 61,211 people have been arrested under different sections of the Railway Act and Rs 15 million of fine has been realised from them.

"In the year 2018 (up to July), RPF apprehended 250 IPC criminals involved in passenger-related crime and handed them to GRP (government railway police)," the statement said.

"The Railway Minister has declared the year 2018 as the year of Women & Child Security. In this regard, Bhairavi and Virangna teams have been formed containing lady RPF staff. 1,384 male passengers travelling in ladies coach were arrested in the current year," it said.

Railway property worth Rs 25,52,101 was recovered with the arrest of 484 people under Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.

This year (up to July) 2,137 children including 221 girls were rescued and handed over to different NGOs to reunite with their families. RPF helpline number 182 is functioning 24X7 to provide security-related assistance to passengers, the statement said.
