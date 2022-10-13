Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat trains for freight operations

After committing to launch 75 trains for passengers in 2022-23, the Centre is now planning to use these semi-high-speed trains for operations. According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the Ministry of Railways intends to introduce super-fast parcel services for high-value time-sensitive .

According to the notice, reviewed by Business Standard, the first such train is likely to come into service very soon and will most likely operate on a high-demand stretch. After consultations with stakeholders, the Railways will introduce the first service between New Delhi and Mumbai, said officials.

Vande Bharat, or Train 18, is the Centre’s plan to modernise passenger train services across the country. The train, equipped with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, was designed to overhaul the poor reputation that the national transporter has gained in its passenger services over decades.

The Centre, in this fiscal year’s Union budget, had laid out a target to roll out 400 trains by the end of 2024-25.

Some of the salient features of the electric multiple unit (EMU) rakes include an operational speed potential of 160 kilometres per hour (kmph) and new designs for time-sensitive . The rakes are being designed for palletised container transportation with a distributed powering.

The ministry has asked zonal railway divisions to identify more stretches for these super-fast parcel services, prepare a time-table in coordination with other stakeholders, and ensure availability of infrastructure at all terminals.

The circular by the Board adds that the rating structure for the new services has not been worked out yet.

While none of the above are in place yet, zonal railways have been asked to arrange these measures within three weeks. “Since the introduction of freight EMU services is being monitored at the highest level, it is requested that this be treated as most urgent,” the ministry’s circular said.

The latest version of is 38 tonnes lighter, and can achieve a much higher speed than the first Vande Bharat. The Railways is looking to leverage these operational advantages for its super-fast parcel operations. Union minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that the upcoming models would be able to attain a top speed of 200 kmph.