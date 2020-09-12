Rajasthan government signs pact with Sidbi to develop MSME ecosystem

Rajasthan's Department of Industries and will work together to provide financial, technical, marketing and export support to in the state, Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Friday.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the to develop the MSME ecosystem in the state.

Meena said the MSME Act was amended to promote industries and exempt such businesses from all kinds of permissions and inspections for three years.

Now, the establishment of large industries will also become easy with the coming of a single window one-stop shop, he said in a statement.

Meena said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) provide maximum employment opportunities and also have an effective share in exports.

In such a situation, the state government is taking steps to understand and solve the problems of The agreement with is also a growing step in this direction, he added.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Naresh Pal Gangwar said innovative cluster based thinking will be promoted in the state with the help of

The agreement was signed by Commissioner Archana Singh on behalf of the Department of Industries and General Manager Balbir Singh on behalf of Sidbi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)