SIDBI, TransUnion CIBIL launch financial knowledge platform for MSMEs

The portal will have a consolidated list of all the schemes launched by the Centre and state governments for MSMEs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The portal will be a knowledge hub with informative articles, business insights to help entrepreneurs

The Small Industries Development Bank of India in association with TransUnion CIBIL has launched a comprehensive financial education and knowledge platform for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The one-stop knowledge portal- MSMESaksham, will guide MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) seeking seamless and quick access to finance and will also support them in managing their credit obligations, a release said.

SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) is happy to partner with TransUnion CIBIL in empowering MSMEs by making them financially aware and loan-ready so that timely and affordable financial support is realised, SIDBI's chairman and managing director Mohammad Mustafa said.

The portal aims to guide MSMEs across their credit lifecycle, from availing credit to start and grow their businesses, to manage credit lines to sustain and build structural strength of the business as well as ensuring timely closures and renewals of credit facilities, the release said.


It will have a consolidated list of all the schemes launched by the Centre and state governments for MSMEs. It will be a knowledge hub with informative articles, business insights to help entrepreneurs and business owners start or grow businesses.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 18:55 IST

