Rajasthan govt's new scheme to boost Dalit participation in businesses

To ensure participation by the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in industrial development in the state, the Rajasthan government’s Department of Industry and Commerce has launched the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Rajasthan Dalit, Adivasi Udyam Protsahan Yojana – 2022.
Mahendra Kumar Parakh, commissioner (industries, commerce and corporate social responsibility), recently asked general managers of district industries and commerce centres and lead district managers of banks to achieve the targets set for them.
He said in this scheme there was a provision of interest subsidy of 9 per cent on loans of up to Rs 25 lakh and a 7 per cent interest subsidy on loans of up to Rs 5 crore along with up to 25 per cent margin money on the project cost of up to Rs 25 lakh.
Parakh said the department was complying with the Budget announcement of the state government.
He said there were provisions for subsidies and other facilities for eligible people including first-generation entrepreneurs.
There will be programmes on entrepreneurship and skill development and training through incubation centres, apart from providing land at concessional rates and other incentives.
Rajasthan is seventh in regard to the country’s GDP. The state’s GDP has increased to around Rs 12 trillion.
In the last three years, the state GDP increased by 3 lakh crore, indicating the state’s development.
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 19:39 IST
