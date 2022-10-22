JUST IN
Rajasthan revises wage of contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants

The Rajasthan government has revised the pay scale of more than 31,000 contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers, Education Minister B D Kalla said

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Photo: Bloomberg

The Rajasthan government has revised the pay scale of more than 31,000 contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers, Education Minister B D Kalla said.

They will now get salary based on the length of their service period.

"The pay scale of contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers -- whose estimated number is 31,473 -- has been revised. They will now get a salary of Rs 18,500 after nine years of service and Rs 32,000 after 18 years of service," Kalla said in a tweet on Friday.

He also shared a copy of the official order dated October 21.

According to the order, these posts have been brought under the purview of 'Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules'. The designations of education workers, para teachers and gram panchayat assistants have been changed.

Former minister and Congress legislator Harish Chaudhary dubbed the announcement a "Diwali gift" for the people from the state government.

With this, the Congress has fulfilled another one of its pre-poll promises, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 13:07 IST

