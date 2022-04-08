Rajnath releases 3rd list of defence equipment in Make-in-India push

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the third list of over 101 military systems and weapons that will come under an import ban over the next five years and be developed indigenously, in a fresh impetus to the Indian armament industry.
Releasing the list at an event, Singh said it covers major equipment and platforms including sensors, weapons and ammunition, naval utility helicopters, patrol vessels, anti-ship missile and anti-radiation missiles. "Today, it gives me great pleasure to release the third positive indigenisation list of 101 defence equipment and platforms to the nation. The release of this list shows the fast pace of our self-reliance in the defence sector," he said.
"Our two important objectives are self-reliance in the defence sector, and promoting exports of military equipment. The release of this list will encourage indigenisation with the participation of public and private sector, and we will move fast towards achieving both these goals," Singh said.
The defence minister said India's self-reliance in the defence sector does not mean working in isolation from the rest of the world. "It means working in our own country with their (foreign firms) active participation and support," Singh said.
